Indian Army has always been exemplary in its efforts for nation-building. In a bid to secure a better future for the youth of Manipur, the Army on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the 'Centre for Excellence and Wellness'.

They have started providing residential coaching to the underprivileged and economically weaker students of Manipur to make them prepared for the all-India competitive examinations, including engineering and medical entrances for admission to the best colleges and universities in India.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohit Vaishnava, the defence spokesperson, said in his statement, "Continuing sustained initiative to secure a better future for the youth of Manipur by the Indian Army, Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps has signed a Tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation (SBIF) and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO)," quoted The New Indian Express.

Red Shield Centre For Excellence And Wellness

The Centre is named the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness", which will be located in the Bishnupur district of the state. Vaishnava noted that the scheme is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 50 students by the first week of July 2022.

The project was conceptualised as a yearlong, fully residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from underprivileged and economically weaker sections of Manipur eligible for competitive examinations, including IIT/JEE and NEET, for admission to the best colleges and universities in India.

MoU Signing Event

The MoU was signed at Leimakhong Hill Town of Kangpokpi district between the Indian Army, SBIF and NIEDO. The signing event was graced by La Ganesan, the state governor and Major General Navin Sachdeva, GOC, Red Shield Division of the Army, among other senior veterans, military and civil dignitaries. Over 100 students from various schools also participated in the event.

While addressing the event, the Manipal governor expressed his delight and conveyed his felicitation to all associates for the uplifting initiative.

Further, the GOC also noted that the Indian Army has remained at the forefront of nation-building and has been relentlessly contributing to youth empowerment.

