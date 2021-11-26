IIT Delhi Graduates Top Global Employability Survey, Bangalore University Enters List For First Time

As per the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS), IIT Delhi produces the most employable graduates in the country. According to the rankings of all the renowned universities, the institute has been ranked better than colleges around the world, including the University of Chicago, the University of California Berkley, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, among others.

IIT-Delhi stands in 27th place as per the global rankings. In the international top 100 from India, there are two more entries. When compared with the performance from last year, all Indian universities have fared better and have climbed an average of 20 places, reported News18.

Apart from the IITs and IISc, Bangalore University has even been ranked in the top 250 employable institutes across the world. This is for the first time that Bangalore University has found a place in rankings.

Emphasis Of Digital And Soft Skills

However, the most employable university across the world is still MIT. The top three institutes in the Times Higher Education (THE) graduate employability ranking are from America. The USA continues to be the top choice of recruiters.

It has been observed that recruiters placed importance on digital, soft skills and subject specialization, for the first time above academic performance for employability.

For the 11th annual Global Employability University, Ranking and Survey (GEURS), 10,928 international recruiters and managers in 23 countries and regions were surveyed.

India was ranked as the 15th most employable country, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) employability ranking 2020. At the same time, in the QS ranking released this year, none of the Indian universities could make it to the top 100.

