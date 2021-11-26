All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Delhi Graduates Top Global Employability Survey, Bangalore University Enters List For First Time

Image Credits: The Indian Express

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Delhi Graduates Top Global Employability Survey, Bangalore University Enters List For First Time

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  26 Nov 2021 4:36 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

According to the rankings of all the renowned universities, IIT Delhi is ranked better than colleges around the world, including the University of Chicago, the University of California Berkley, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, among others.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As per the Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS), IIT Delhi produces the most employable graduates in the country. According to the rankings of all the renowned universities, the institute has been ranked better than colleges around the world, including the University of Chicago, the University of California Berkley, and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, among others.

IIT-Delhi stands in 27th place as per the global rankings. In the international top 100 from India, there are two more entries. When compared with the performance from last year, all Indian universities have fared better and have climbed an average of 20 places, reported News18.

Apart from the IITs and IISc, Bangalore University has even been ranked in the top 250 employable institutes across the world. This is for the first time that Bangalore University has found a place in rankings.

Emphasis Of Digital And Soft Skills

However, the most employable university across the world is still MIT. The top three institutes in the Times Higher Education (THE) graduate employability ranking are from America. The USA continues to be the top choice of recruiters.

It has been observed that recruiters placed importance on digital, soft skills and subject specialization, for the first time above academic performance for employability.

For the 11th annual Global Employability University, Ranking and Survey (GEURS), 10,928 international recruiters and managers in 23 countries and regions were surveyed.

India was ranked as the 15th most employable country, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) employability ranking 2020. At the same time, in the QS ranking released this year, none of the Indian universities could make it to the top 100.

Also Read: How This App Helps Small Shop Owners Transition To Digital Book Keeping

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Delhi 
Employability 
Survey 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X