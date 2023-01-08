All section
Driving Change! Know How IIT Bombay & Maharashtra Govt Plans To Break Language Barrier In Education

Education
Maharashtra,  8 Jan 2023 11:02 AM GMT

The Maharashtra government and IIT Bombay have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ‘Project Udaan' to build an AI-backed translation software ecosystem that effectively translates all books and publications into Marathi as outlined in NEP 2020.

The Maharashtra government and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) have collaborated on a project named 'Project Udaan.' The institute and the government have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to execute the project, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based translation software ecosystem.

The MoU was inked earlier this week between the Director of Technical Education, Directorate of Higher Education, IITB, and the government of Maharashtra in the presence of governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, education minister Chandrakant Patil, IITB Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Dean (Research and Development), Professor Millin Atrey, and other dignitaries.

Know More About 'Project Udaan'

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the project aims to break the language barrier in education by providing an effective and impactful translation of publications and books into the Marathi Language, as mentioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A report by the institute reveals that more than one crore students appear every year in ICSE, CBSE, and state board class 10 and 12 examinations. Out of which, more than 65 per cent of the students study in non-English medium educational institutions. When entering the higher education space where English is the primary language, such students face a language barrier.

According to the institute, the country leaves such potential minds due to a lack of native language instruction. To combat this challenge and drive development in the educational infrastructure, the IITB team has launched 'Project Udaan.'

After signing the MoU, IITB professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan also explained how the Udaan platform is a machine translation framework that includes extensive use of lexical resources and a post-editing platform. A discussion between the government and the institute was also carried out to discuss the role of technology for social good.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: 16-Yr-Old M Pranesh Dominates Rilton Cup, Becomes India's 79th Grandmaster

