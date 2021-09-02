As Schools Reopen, Telangana Chooses Hybrid Model In Govt, Private Educational Institutions

Telangana High Court issued orders on August 31, 2021, to reopen the state's government and private schools for online and offline classes starting September 1, 2021. There are nearly 41,000 schools in the state, and 70 per cent of them are government schools, while private unaided schools comprise 28 per cent.

Private aided schools form only 2 per cent of the total schools in the state, and Central Government schools are less than 1 per cent.

Parents Unsure of Sending Children To Schools

The New Indian Express reported that parents of children studying in private schools in the state are unsure of the pandemic and hesitant to send their children to school. The President of Telangana Recognised Schools' Management Association, Shekhar Rao, said that after the order from the High Court, they held a meeting of the management of private schools, in which many said that they would opt for online education. In contrast, some said that they would operate in both online and offline manner.

The President of the Association further mentioned that while the Association respected the Court's decision, they would still prefer offline mode of education because some students lack adequate psychological support lag behind in their studies. All government schools in Hyderabad, which exclude the residential and welfare schools, are set to reopen for physical classes for the students.

Only 21% of Children Attended School on Sept 1

According to the data released by the Education Department, only 21 per cent of the students attended offline classes on September 1. The Department mentioned that only 11,37,095 students of the entire 52,22,174 attended school after the reopening order.

The High Court had also mentioned that even though schools would be open for offline classes, no student from KG to Class 12 could be forced to attend physical classes.

Also Read: Syed Ali Shah Geelani: 92-Yr-Old Kashmiri Separatist's Life Journey