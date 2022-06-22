Govt To Invest Rs 1000 Crore To Set Up 200 TV Channels For Education Of Underprivileged Students

The government of India is investing ₹1000 crore to set up 200 new TV channels to provide quality education to the underprivileged youth living in remote and far-flung areas of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement while inaugurating the latest computer centre and e-classroom building of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.



He added that there will soon be one channel for each class in every language of India. The minister also took to Twitter to announce the new development.

Pradhan said that these new channels will also need content while encouraging NITH to think in this direction, India Today reported.



Terming Himachal Pradesh as 'Devbhoomi' and 'Veerbhoomi', he said that the focus should be on making it a 'Gyan-bhoomi'.



He added that the government needs to create citizens who are sensible, responsible and contribute to preventing the ancient heritage and knowledge of the country.



Earlier this year, the government had proposed the expansion of the 'one class-one TV channel' programme through 200 channels to provide supplementary education in mother languages in schools for classes 1 to 12.



The overall financial allocation for the education sector for 2022-23 has increased to ₹1.04 lakh crore from ₹93,224 crores (Budget estimate) in 2021-22 as the emphasis was laid on digital modes of education to compensate for learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised estimate for 2021-22 is ₹88,001 crore, The Indian Express reported.

One Of The Significant Initiatives In Education Sector

A digital university to be built on the 'hub-and-spoke' model and expansion of the 'one class-one TV channel' programme through 200 channels to provide supplementary education in regional languages in institutions are among the significant initiatives in the education sector proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech this year.



The Finance Minister stated that due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools, kids, particularly in the rural areas, those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised sections, lost almost two years of formal education.



However, experts batting for the reopening of schools questioned the Centre's move to set up TV channels for providing supplementary education to students of classes 1 to 12. They claimed it will not compensate for the learning loss caused during the pandemic.

