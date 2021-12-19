All section
West Bengal Grabs Top Position In Foundational Literacy And Numeracy List, Bihar Stands Last

Image Credits: Lokmat

Education
West Bengal Grabs Top Position In 'Foundational Literacy And Numeracy' List, Bihar Stands Last

Shweta Singh

India,  19 Dec 2021 4:56 AM GMT

The 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' report was prepared by the 'Institute for Competitiveness' and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy.

On Thursday, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) released the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy'. The list is an indicator of Literacy among children below ten years.

As reported by Business Standard West Bengal(58.95) topped the list, and Bihar languished at the bottom in the 'larger states' category, While in the 'smaller states' category Kerala(67.95) topped the chart and Jharkhand was adjudged worst performer.

In the category of 'Union Territory, ' Lakshadweep (52.69) top the chart while Ladakh stood the lowest. In the fourth category of 'North East, ' Mizoram (51.64) is the top-scoring region while Arunachal Pradesh came last.

The 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' report was prepared by the 'Institute for Competitiveness' and released by Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy.

It said the challenge of ensuring quality Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all is daunting, yet not impossible to achieve. According to the statement, the 'Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy' is the first step in this direction, establishing an understanding of the overall state of Foundational Learning across children aged below ten years in Indian states and Union territories.

'Five Pillars' of Assessment

The Index has five pillars consisting of 41indicators. The five pillars are -- educational infrastructure, access to education, basic health, learning outcomes and governance.

A Statement said out of the five indicators. Most states performed worse in governance. It also said that more than 50% stood below the national average, i.e. 28.05.

According to the statement, during the panel discussion organised on occasion, Debroy said, "Education leads to positive externalities, and the quality of education imparted is important especially during the formative years." The present attainments in Literacy and numeracy and the variations among states should be the focus for remedial action, he added.

Also Read: India Stands Third In Data Breaches, Over 86 Million People Affected Till 2021.

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Index 
West Bengal 
Kerala 
Bihar 
Mizoram 

X