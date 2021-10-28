All section
Engineering Graduates Can Now Teach At Govt Schools In Karnataka

Photo Credit: ANI

Education
Engineering Graduates Can Now Teach At Govt Schools In Karnataka

Karnataka,  28 Oct 2021 8:04 AM GMT

The TET recruitment for the year 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 restriction. The exam will be conducted early on in 2022.

Allowing engineering graduates to take the Teachers Eligibility Test has come as a shock to candidates belonging to pure science and humanities backgrounds. The Karnataka government has opened teaching opportunities in primary and secondary school to techies, who earlier fell out of the eligibility criteria for TET. The state government amended the Cadre and Recruitment(C&R) Rules of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, allowing engineering graduates to take the exam. The provision will come into effect from the next exam.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have a 12 passed or graduate degree with 45% marks. A candidate should have a Diploma in Education or Bachelor of Education(B.Ed) or complete any prescribed teacher training course.

Though a BEd degree is a must for teaching, engineering graduates may be exempted from the rule. "Looking at the vacancies for the Mathematics and Science subjects, we are considering exempting engineering graduates who wish to write TET and tech from compulsory BEd," an official source from the department was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

There will also be an increase in the number of candidates appearing for TET this year as it would be easier for candidates from engineering backgrounds to crack the examination. Even though there are over 20,000 teacher vacancies in state government schools, the authorities filled only 3000 seats in the previous recruitment drive.

The TET recruitment for the year 2021 was postponed due to the COVID-19 restriction. The exam will be conducted early on in 2022.

Also Read: CBI Arrests Six People In Rs 6,000 Cr Bank Of Baroda Fraud Case

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
karnataka 
TET 
Engineering 
vaccancies 

