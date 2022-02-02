All section
Government Plans To Expand E-Vidya From 12 To 200 Channels For Class 1-12: Finance Minister

Education
India,  2 Feb 2022

School education outlay for 2022-23 is at Rs 63,449.37 crore, nearly Rs 9,000 crore more than 2021-22. Funds for the Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have increased to Rs 7,650 crore and 4,115 crores respectively.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman put forth the Union Budget for session 2022-23 on Tuesday. While mentioning major educational reforms, she said that the government would build a digital university on the 'hub-and-spoke' model and expand the 'one class-one TV channel' programme. The latter would work via 200 channels to provide supplementary education in regional languages. Overall, the government has allocated Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the education sector in 2022-23, compared to Rs 93,224 crores in 2021-22. In the recent model, the finance minister focussed on digital learning models to reverse the learning gap caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World-Class Programmes In GIFT City

The finance minister announced that five institutions would be recognized as the Centres of Excellence on urban planning. Moreover, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) would take the lead to develop the curriculum for those universities. The government would also allow world-class universities to offer programmes in financial management, science and technology in Gujarat International FinTech (GIFT) city. Sitharaman acknowledged that children in rural areas, particularly those belonging to Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and other weaker sections, have lost almost two years of education because of sporadic closing and opening of educational institutions, NDTV reported.

Digital University Would Be Available Several Languages

The digital university would be available in several languages and ICT formats and provide world-class quality universal education with a personalized experience at their doorstep. Additionally, the finance minister also proposed to include vocational training to promote critical thinking skills and give enough space to the learners to explore their creative sides. In 2022-23, the government would be setting up 750 virtual labs in science and mathematics and 75 skilling e-laboratories for a simulated learning environment.

