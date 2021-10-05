All section
Maharashtra: My Students, My Responsibility Programme Launched For Continous Learning

Education
Maharashtra: 'My Students, My Responsibility' Programme Launched For Continous Learning

Maharashtra,  5 Oct 2021 12:43 AM GMT

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched 'My Students, My Responsibility' on the first day of the beginning of offline classes to avoid learning loss for students.

The government school education department of the Maharashtra government launched 'My Students, My Responsibility Programme' to ensure that students studying in both online and offline classes have a 'continuous learning plan' and do not suffer any academic loss.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched this programme on the first day of offline classes in schools of the state. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the need to design a definite learning plan for the students arose. The new programme would reduce the learning gap for the students, if any, and fill in for any academic loss.

Tailormade Plan For Schoolchildren

Due to the challenges posed by the worldwide pandemic outbreak, education shifted to the digital medium almost overnight. Thereby, several students across the country faced issues logging into online platforms for regular classes. The Indian Express reported that as per the new plan for education amongst schoolchildren, the state would look into individual needs for education among students, available facilities, essential skills that a student possesses, and the learning outcomes would be judged. The new continuous learning plan would be tailormade to be implemented at the school level.

State Had 25,204 Recorded Drop-Outs

Based on the availability of digital devices, the students would be divided into three categories, the first would be online students, the ones who had digital resources at their disposal; both online and offline, and the last category of the students comprising those who had no digital access for their education. In April this year, reports suggested that 43 per cent of the students in Mumbai could not continue their education. The state pegged the number of drop-outs at 25,204. Mumbai alone recorded more than 10,000 students who dropped out of school. The state had launched a state-wide 10-day survey to identify the number of students who opted out of education.

Writer : Ratika Rana
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Ratika Rana
