All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Deshbhakti Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

'Deshbhakti' Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Delhi,  2 July 2022 6:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The latest guidelines for assessing students from classes III to XI will include Deshbhakti in their curricula at Delhi schools.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As per the new assessment criteria the Directorate of Education provided, students of classes III to VIII will be evaluated on Happiness and Deshbhakti Mindset curricula. The assessment will be based on Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset for students of IX to XI. These latest criteria will be additive to already existing academic and co-curricular activities. However, private schools are not bounded by the new assessment guidelines.

Incorporating The Vision Of NEP 2020

According to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, "These (new assessment criteria) objectives are consistent with the pedagogy and objectives of mindset curriculum as envisioned in the new National Education Policy (NEP)," as reported by DNA India.

The Mindset curriculum is aimed at helping students apply theoretical knowledge in real-life situations. Hence, the students won't be mugging up theories and teachers using rote learning. The new evaluation approach will check the student's fundamental knowledge and ability to apply their understanding of that knowledge in real life, as cited in the Mint.

The Chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), Sudha Acharya, said that this was the first time the Delhi government introduced evaluation criteria for students of classes III to VIII.

Application-Based Appraisal Of Students

The Deshbhakti, Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset curricula will not impede a student's promotion into the next class. However, the introduction of portfolios in schools will push them to participate in Mindset class activities and enhance students' holistic development.

"The new assessment standards will also motivate students to contribute to society's advancement. The mindset curriculum has been in use for some time; it is appropriate to include it in the assessment process at this time," Sisodia remarked.

Moreover, the examination papers will be made so that students can apply their knowledge of various concepts from the Mindset curriculum to real-world conditions.

Also Read: Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Govt To Bring Back Metro Car Shed Back To Aarey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Deshbhakti 
Evaluation Criterion 
School 
Delhi Government 

Must Reads

Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students
'Deshbhakti' Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education
GST Exemptions Waived For Curd, Meat, Hospital, Hotel Rooms- All You Need To Know
Only 36% Gig Workers Are Financially Resilient In India: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X