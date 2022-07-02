'Deshbhakti' Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education

As per the new assessment criteria the Directorate of Education provided, students of classes III to VIII will be evaluated on Happiness and Deshbhakti Mindset curricula. The assessment will be based on Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset for students of IX to XI. These latest criteria will be additive to already existing academic and co-curricular activities. However, private schools are not bounded by the new assessment guidelines.

Incorporating The Vision Of NEP 2020

According to the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, "These (new assessment criteria) objectives are consistent with the pedagogy and objectives of mindset curriculum as envisioned in the new National Education Policy (NEP)," as reported by DNA India.

The Mindset curriculum is aimed at helping students apply theoretical knowledge in real-life situations. Hence, the students won't be mugging up theories and teachers using rote learning. The new evaluation approach will check the student's fundamental knowledge and ability to apply their understanding of that knowledge in real life, as cited in the Mint.

The Chairperson of the National Progressive School Conference (NPSC), Sudha Acharya, said that this was the first time the Delhi government introduced evaluation criteria for students of classes III to VIII.

Application-Based Appraisal Of Students

The Deshbhakti, Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset curricula will not impede a student's promotion into the next class. However, the introduction of portfolios in schools will push them to participate in Mindset class activities and enhance students' holistic development.

"The new assessment standards will also motivate students to contribute to society's advancement. The mindset curriculum has been in use for some time; it is appropriate to include it in the assessment process at this time," Sisodia remarked.

Moreover, the examination papers will be made so that students can apply their knowledge of various concepts from the Mindset curriculum to real-world conditions.

