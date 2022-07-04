All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence

Image Credits: Pixabay, Unsplash

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  4 July 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The programme is a unique initiative in educating children about artificial intelligence. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has aimed to infuse a scientific approach among the school students through this move.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a new programme to make students of its schools aware of waste management through artificial intelligence (AI). According to the officials of MCD, the programme has been started in 25 smart schools in the city's Keshavpuram Zone.

"Aiming to make its school students aware of technology-driven activities, the MCD has launched a program to educate kids about waste management through artificial intelligence. It has started the initiative in collaboration with ITC WOW and Sultan Chand Publication," the civic body said in a statement.

Scientific Approach Among Students

The programme is a unique initiative in educating children about AI. The municipal corporation has aimed to infuse a scientific approach among the school students through this move, News18 reported.

"To conduct the programme correctly, the civic agency will set up computer labs in all 25 schools. E-SREE NGO and Method AI have conducted the programme, which Sultan Chand Publication is running. Both the organisations will train the students and teachers in Artificial Intelligence," it said.

Knowing The Importance Of Waste Disposal

With this programme, children of MCD-run schools will know about the significance of waste disposal at the source station. Further, the statement added that educational tours of recycling industries would also be organised for the students.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also chalked out an elaborate plan of action for improving literacy and numerical skills among the students at the elementary level, keeping in mind the success of its 'Mission Buniyaad' campaign.

MCD schools will be conducting remedial classes in July and August of the current academic session focusing on base learning so that children can achieve the learning level respective to their class.

Also Read: This Jharkhand DSP Provides Free Coaching To Poor Students, Helps Them Crack Competitive Exams


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Delhi Municipal Schools 
Municipal Corporation of Delhi 
Waste Management 
Artificial Intelligence 

Must Reads

Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People
Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence
Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22
My Story: 'From Not Being Accepted By Society To Becoming A Queer Entrepreneur, Journey Wasn't Easy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X