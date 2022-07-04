Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a new programme to make students of its schools aware of waste management through artificial intelligence (AI). According to the officials of MCD, the programme has been started in 25 smart schools in the city's Keshavpuram Zone.

"Aiming to make its school students aware of technology-driven activities, the MCD has launched a program to educate kids about waste management through artificial intelligence. It has started the initiative in collaboration with ITC WOW and Sultan Chand Publication," the civic body said in a statement.

Scientific Approach Among Students

The programme is a unique initiative in educating children about AI. The municipal corporation has aimed to infuse a scientific approach among the school students through this move, News18 reported.

"To conduct the programme correctly, the civic agency will set up computer labs in all 25 schools. E-SREE NGO and Method AI have conducted the programme, which Sultan Chand Publication is running. Both the organisations will train the students and teachers in Artificial Intelligence," it said.

Knowing The Importance Of Waste Disposal

With this programme, children of MCD-run schools will know about the significance of waste disposal at the source station. Further, the statement added that educational tours of recycling industries would also be organised for the students.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also chalked out an elaborate plan of action for improving literacy and numerical skills among the students at the elementary level, keeping in mind the success of its 'Mission Buniyaad' campaign.



MCD schools will be conducting remedial classes in July and August of the current academic session focusing on base learning so that children can achieve the learning level respective to their class.

