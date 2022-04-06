All section
Education
'More Job Opportunities Across EU': Delhi Govt Signs MoU To Teach German In Schools

Delhi,  6 April 2022 11:25 AM GMT

Delhi Government’s Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an MoU with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide to promote the German language, to offer courses in Delhi government schools.

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. This German non-profit organization works worldwide to encourage the use of the German language. Therefore, the international organization is all set to offer German language courses in the government schools of Delhi. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of Germany in India, Walter J. Lindner, were present during the MoU ceremony. The decision would help the children in Delhi learn communicative German and strengthen their professional skills, preparing them to explore a new culture.

'Flight To Students' Dreams'

In his address at the event, Manish Sisodia said that the government was 'committed to provide global exposure to all the children studying in Delhi's government schools and provide a flight to their dreams'. He added, "As a part of the Kejriwal Government's program to introduce a major global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages students will learn. Learning a global language is not just the acquisition of skills but also an association with the culture of a particular country. This partnership with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan will open many new jobs and academic opportunities for students of Delhi government schools in the future", The Indian Express reported.

New Job Opportunities In EU

The German Ambassador to India also added that the new linguistic partnership is likely to open new horizons to culture, art, education and several other collaborations in the future. Moreover, he said that learning German would open new opportunities for Delhi's government schools students in the entire European Union and not just in Germany. Apart from the students, the German Insititute would also train teachers and resource persons to impart lessons in the language. Therefore, eventually, the teachers under the Delhi Government's Department of Education would be able to take over the entire German teaching process.

