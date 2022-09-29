CBSE Issues Clarification After Accusations Of Casteism In History Textbook- Know More

A Twitter post of a chapter from a Class six history textbook recently went viral for its 'casteist nature'. The chapter spoke of the varna system and picturised it in the form of a pyramid structure with the Brahmins at the top of the hierarchy. The pyramid had the Shudras at the bottom level with the description reading "The Shudras served the other three varnas".

The post invited wide outrage from netizens, politicians, and multiple other influential people who accused the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) of their casteist education system. Clarifying the accusations against them, CBSE replied that they are responsible for exam and affiliation guidelines and are not a publisher of textbooks across the country.

Casteism As Propagated Through School Books

The casteist text in the Class 6 History textbook was picked by many who were quick to question the CBSE about the content they approved as educational material. They claimed that as a national-level board of education for both public and private schools in the country, they had a responsibility to regulate the material taught in the classrooms.

Holding their ground against the accusations, the CBSE took to Twitter to convey that the book has been "wrongly attributed as published by CBSE". Calling it factually incorrect, the board replied that they do not publish any History textbooks, so the matter does not relate to CBSE in any manner.

The class 6 History textbook containing topics on Varnas has been wrongly attributed as published by CBSE. This is factually incorrect .

It is clarified that CBSE does not publish History textbooks, thus the matter does not relate to CBSE.



However, the backlash continued to pour in, and there were comments made by several people holding positions in the government as well. Two prominent parties of Tamil Nadu, the Makkal Needhi Mayam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, were at the forefront to voice their distaste over the casteism that made its way to the history books.

A report by the Free Press Journal stated that it was found that the book was published by XSEED Education, a publishing house based out of Singapore.

Reactions From Netizens

The post showed a page from the book which placed the varna system in a hierarchy and attached activities surrounding the same for students to complete.

Associating varnas with professions, a small paragraph at the end of the hierarchy read, "There was another section that lived outside the villages and did cleaning jobs…they were not considered as a part of any varna due to the unclean nature of the work".

Netizens expressed their concerns over children learning such content and the societal divisions they would begin to create at an early age.

There were also a few others who believe that the varna system is a chapter that cannot be entirely avoided while talking about the history of India.

