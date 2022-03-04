'Had No Idea Of Such Shortfall': Anand Mahindra Aims To Start New Medical Institution In India

Business tycoon and the Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, like always, has caught the people's attention, this time by considering establishment of a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University. The medical education system in India became a topic of discussion when a medical student from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine lost his life amid Russia's military attacks.

'Had No Idea Of Such Shortfall'

"I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. @C_P_Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of @MahindraUni?" he tweeted.

I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. @C_P_Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of @MahindraUni ? https://t.co/kxnZ0LrYXV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2022

Mahindra's tweet comes in response to a graphic tweeted by The Times of India involving the number of Indian medical students in foreign countries. The graphic showed China at the top with 23,000 Indian students, followed by 18,000 students in war-hit Ukraine.

Netizens Request Nominal Fee

After the tweet went viral, netizens requested the Mahindra group chairman to make the fee affordable for all in case the plan comes through.

Yes good idea but shouldn't keep fees like crores what other institutions do — P Vamshidhar Reddy (@Vamshid19284665) March 3, 2022





If you do please try to keep the fees nominal. These students go abroad not just due to lack of seats but the enormous cost. — Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) March 3, 2022

The Times of India report mentioned that medical colleges are opening up in smaller nations like Azerbaijan and Zagreb, apart from China, Ukraine and Russia, News18 reported.



90% Indian Students In Ukraine Study Medicine

According to central government data, around 90% of the 18,095 stranded Indian students in Ukraine study to become doctors. These students walked miles to Poland and other neighbouring countries to reach the evacuation points. The Government of India managed to evacuate thousands of students, but a few more students who went to Ukraine to study medicine, are still living in fear, according to Republic World.



As per the Health Ministry data shared in Lok Sabha in December last year, there are 88,120 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats and 27,498 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats available in India. In 2021, 1.6 million candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), while the figure stood at 1.3 million, in 2020.



