Hyderabads Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16

Image Credit- Twitter/ Naina Jaiswal

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad's Agastya Jaiswal Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Boy To Complete Post Graduation At 16

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Telangana,  12 Dec 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Referred to as the 'Google Boy' for his unusual ability to answer almost 500 questions at age 5, Agastya did his Graduation in BA in Mass Communication and Journalism in 2020 at the age of 14.

Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad, Telangana, has scripted history as he completed his post-graduation at the age of just 16, becoming the first boy in India to earn a Master's degree at such a young age. He recently earned his degree in sociology from Osmania University with first division.

Commenting on his rare feat, the teen thanked his parents and teachers for assisting him in this journey and helping him discover a direction for himself. He also spoke of his quest to conquer obstacles to prove that nothing is impossible.

Remarkable Success In Sports, Music & Academics

Agastya Jaiswal is the younger brother of Naina Jaiswal, the youngest research scholar and international table tennis player, who earlier made history by passing Class 10 at the age of eight. She shared her brother's remarkable accomplishment on Twitter and said, "Congratulations to my brother @JaiswalAgastya on becoming the first boy in India to complete his PG in MA Sociology at the age of 16 years."

The 16-year-old is regarded as a child prodigy who has achieved remarkable success in sports, music, and academics. It takes him just 1.72 seconds to type from A to Z. He can write with both hands since he is ambidextrous. Further, he is a national-level Table Tennis player and an international motivational speaker.

Referred To As 'Google Boy' At 5

Referred to as the 'Google Boy' for his unusual ability to answer almost 500 questions at the young age of 5, Agastya has broken several records, according to Times Now. He earned his Graduation degree with BA in Mass Communication and Journalism in 2020, becoming the youngest Indian to accomplish the feat at 14. He is also the youngest in Telangana to pass the SSC board exams at just nine.

According to the boy's parents, Ashwani Kumar and Bhagya Laxmi Jaiswal, every child has a unique quality, and with the right amount of focused attention by the parents, every child may create history in their profession. Agastya has always been homeschooled and trained under his parent's direction and supervision.

Also Read: Meet Tavish Pahwa, 12-Year-Old Tennis Prodigy Making India Proud On International Grounds

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Agastya Jaiswal 
Naina Jaiswal 
Youngest Post Graduate 
Google Boy 

