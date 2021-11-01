All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
200 Million Students Live In Nations That Are Not Ready For Remote Learning In Future Emergencies: UNICEF

Photo Credit: Pexels

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

200 Million Students Live In Nations That Are Not Ready For Remote Learning In Future Emergencies: UNICEF

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

India,  1 Nov 2021 4:05 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

UNICEF is working with private and public partners to give children and young people equal access to quality digital learning. The target is to reach some 3.5 billion with world-class digital learning solutions by 2030.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

According to a report released by UNICEF recently, at least 200 million school children live in 31 low and middle-income nations that remain unprepared to deploy remote learning exercises in future emergency school closures. Among the school children, 102 million live in 14 nations that have kept their schools partially or fully closed for at least half of the Covid-19 pandemic, locking many students out of any kind of education.

What Is Remote Learning Index?

UNICEF measures countries readiness to deliver remote learning in response to disruptions of in-person education, covering almost 90% of school children in low and lower-middle-income countries using the Remote Learning Index. The Remote Learning Index focuses on three domains: deployment of policies and training for teachers, the availability of home-based benefits and parents' education levels, and the education sector's preparedness for emergencies.

"Even in the middle of the underway crisis, we know there will be one more, but unfortunately, we aren't making any progress to ensure the next time school children are forced out of the classroom, they have better options. The past 19 months have given us some idea of what is possible during and after the pandemic. Together with teammates, we have been hard at work to provide the power of technology and to provide learning opportunities for students and young people everywhere," said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, as reported by UNICEF.

Countries Partially Or Fully Closed

Nations like Burundi, Benin, Congo, Malawi, Niger, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire, and Togo have the most severe need for improvement within the education sector. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the lack of remote learning readiness was especially felt by school children living in Congo and Madagascar, where schools were fully or partially closed for at least half of the past 19 months.

According to the report, 67 countries were assessed. Out of which 31 countries are not ready to provide remote learning at all levels of education, with school children of Central and West Africa being the most vulnerable ones. Seventeen nations have some average readiness, and a total of 19 countries have some above-average readiness. Pre-primary education is the most ignored level of education. Many nations do not even deploy a corresponding policy during lockdowns in the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving behind the youngest learners during their most crucial stage of development.

School Disruption Because Of Climate Disasters

Out of 31 nations, 23 countries also face high or extremely high exposure to environmental and climate shocks, putting around 196 million children at a high risk of school disruptions because of climate change emergencies. Countries like Jamaica, Barbados, Argentina and the Philippines have the highest level of readiness. Even the nations with high scores on the Index, within-country disparities, children living in poor households or rural areas are most likely to miss school closures. Encouragingly countries with relatively low gross national income scored above-average on the report index, which can be considered the indicators for international cooperation and exchange of good practices.

The report says there is no replacement for in-person learning, the reports say. Yet schools that have robust remote learning systems, especially digital learning, can provide a degree of education during school closures in times of emergencies. Moreover, once schools are reopening, these robust systems can support students to catch their lost learning.

Various Other Initiatives To Provide Education

UNICEF is closely working with public and private partners to give children and young people equal access to quality digital learning. The target is to reach some 3.5 billion with world-class digital learning solutions by 2030. One of the initiatives of UNICEF is working towards these goals through the Learning Passport developed in partnership with tech giant Microsoft, supporting 1.6 million learners during school closures. Reimagine education is also supported by Giga, which is a UNICEF and ITU global initiative to connect every school and its surrounding community with the Internet. Recently, Giga has mapped around 1 million schools in 41 countries and connected over 3,000 schools across four continents, benefitting around 700,000 learners.

ALSO READ: 43% Teachers Unhappy With Online Mode Of Teaching In COVID-19 Pandemic: Survey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
UNICEF 
Remote Learning 
Education 
Crisis 
School Children 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X