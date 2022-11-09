All section
At Least 19 Indian Universities Feature In Top 200 QS Asia Rankings; IIT Bombay & IIT Delhi Shine

Image Credits: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi

Education
At Least 19 Indian Universities Feature In Top 200 QS Asia Rankings; IIT Bombay & IIT Delhi Shine

India,  9 Nov 2022 1:26 PM GMT

Out of the 19 universities, IIT Bombay is the top educational institute in South Asia at the 40th position, followed by IIT Delhi at the 46th position. Eight universities of these 19 have improved significantly compared to last year.

For the first time, around 19 Indian universities have featured in the top 200 list of QS Asia Universities Ranking 2023 that was released by the international ranking agency - Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on Tuesday (November 8).

Out of the 19 universities, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the top educational institute in South Asia at the 40th position, followed by IIT Delhi at the 46th position. Eight universities of these 19 have improved significantly in their ranking compared to last year, reported Livemint.

Factors To Qualify In The QS List

The QS Asia rankings are formulated based on several academic factors that define the environment of the institute. The data for the qualifying factors is procured by the multiple surveys QS conducts throughout the year.

The qualifying factors are academic reputation (30 per cent), employer reputation (20 per cent), faculty and student ratio (10 per cent), international research network (10 per cent), citations per paper (10 per cent), papers per faculty (5 per cent), staff holding a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) (5 per cent) and international faculty and students (5 per cent).

India's Top-Ranked Universities

Besides IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, the 17 institutes that made it to the list of top 200 universities are: IISc Bangalore ranked 52, IIT Madras ranked 53, IIT Kharagpur ranked 61, IIT Kanpur ranked 66, the University of Delhi ranked 85, IIT Roorkee ranked 114, JNU ranked 119, IIT Guwahati ranked 124, VIT Vellore ranked 173, the University of Calcutta ranked 181, Jadavpur University ranked 182, Anna University ranked 185, Chandigarh University ranked 185, IIT Indore ranked 185, BITS Pilani ranked 188, Jamia Millia Islamia ranked 188, and Amity University Noida ranked 200.

While China's Peking University topped the list, the National University of Singapore was ranked 2; Tsinghua University, Beijing, was ranked 3; the University of Hong Kong was ranked 4; Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, was ranked 5; Fudan University, China was ranked 6, Zhejiang University, China was ranked 6, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was ranked 8, Universiti Malaya (UM), Kuala Lumpur was ranked 9, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University was ranked 10.

Also Read: Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC

