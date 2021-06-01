Economics

First Time In 40 Years, Indian Economy Contracts By 7.3%

The Indian economy grew 1.6 per cent in January-March (Q4) compared with the same period a year earlier, however, with the devastating second phase of the pandemic hitting the country several sectors like construction, manufacturing and mining suffered a major blow.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Jun 2021 12:18 PM GMT
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
First Time In 40 Years, Indian Economy Contracts By 7.3%

Image Credits: The Indian Express, Vijay Karnataka

The Indian economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the January to March quarter (Q4) of 2020-21 from the previous year but shrank by 7.3 percent for the entire year. This is the worst contraction in more than 40 years.

Data furnished by the National Statistical Office on Monday, May 31, revealed that the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 percent as against a growth of 4 percent in 2019-20.

However, it has fared better since the estimates made in January projected a 7.7 percent contraction, reported The Hindu.

According to the provisional estimates, the nominal GDP (without adjusting for inflation) shrunk to ₹197 lakh crore in FY21 from ₹203 lakh crore in FY20 while real GDP (adjusted for inflation) declined to ₹135 lakh crore from ₹146 lakh crore.

The devastating second wave of the pandemic and the COVID-related fatalities have severely impacted the country's economic activities. Meanwhile, the country has also been struggling with a slow vaccination drive.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) stated that at least one crore Indians lost jobs amid the second phase of the virus outbreak which has also impacted the consumer spending.

The better-than-estimated numbers have been due to a number of sectors that were showing trends of revival before the second wave of the virus hit the country.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing showed a 3.6 percent full year growth and Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and other Utility Services rose by 1.9 percent.

The four sectors that contributed to the contraction were construction; mining and quarrying; manufacturing and trade, hotels, transport and communication.

Also Read: Worship Digitally : New Digital Initiative To 'Worship From Home' For Andhra Temples

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Hannah Jacob

Hannah Jacob

(Remote Intern)

Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian