Chennai Man Donates Rice Bags After Parents Recover From COVID-19

A Chennai man donated 5kg rice bag each to about 100 workers at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after his aged parents recovered from COVID-19 after battling for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr E Theranirajan, the dean of the hospital, said that the man's parents who are both above the age of 70 were in severe distress when they were admitted to the hospital.

"They were in the COVID ICU for about eight days before being discharged," The New Indian Express quoted the dean. 'They required oxygen support,' the dean added.

After the discharge, the man stepped forward and donated rice bags to the workers who take care of the hygiene and sanitation of the hospital amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"He has also said he would donate further to other unknown patients at the hospital too," the dean said.

This was not the first time that senior citizens have been cured of COVID-19 at the hospital. More than 20 people aged above the age of 90 have been cured of COVID-19 at the RGGGH hospital, including a 99-year-old man.

Dr Theranirajan said that many patients in the past had come forward with such kind gestures towards the hospital staff after recovery from COVID-19.

Also Read: 'Shatrujeet': Ex-Indian Para Forces Commandos Help Specially-Abled 'Conquer' Land, Air, Water