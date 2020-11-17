Two Dalit Girls Killed, Bodies Dumped In Pond In UP

In a tragic incident, two minor Dalit sisters were allegedly killed and their bodies dumped in a pond in one of the villages in Uttar Pradesh (UP) here on Monday.

The police said that the incident took place in a village in the Asodhar area of UP. According to the police, the bodies of the victims had injury marks in the eyes when recovered from the pond late in the evening, as reported by The Indian Express

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that the bodies of Sumi (12) and Kiran (8), both, the daughters of Dilip Dhobhi, a Dalit, had injury marks in their eyes.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, he said. The family members of the girls alleged that some assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, the police said.

