Two Dalit Girls Killed, Bodies Dumped In Pond In UP

The police said that the incident took place in a village in the Asodhar area of UP. According to the police, the bodies of the victims had injury marks in the eyes when recovered from the pond late in the evening

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   17 Nov 2020 8:20 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Two Dalit Girls Killed, Bodies Dumped In Pond In UP

In a tragic incident, two minor Dalit sisters were allegedly killed and their bodies dumped in a pond in one of the villages in Uttar Pradesh (UP) here on Monday.

The police said that the incident took place in a village in the Asodhar area of UP. According to the police, the bodies of the victims had injury marks in the eyes when recovered from the pond late in the evening, as reported by The Indian Express

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said that the bodies of Sumi (12) and Kiran (8), both, the daughters of Dilip Dhobhi, a Dalit, had injury marks in their eyes.

The girls had gone to the field in the afternoon to get vegetables but did not return, he said. The family members of the girls alleged that some assailants killed the girls after an unsuccessful attempt to rape them. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited, the police said.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

