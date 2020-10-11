The priest named Babu Lal Vaishnav, who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after he was allegedly set ablaze over a land dispute in Karauli district of Rajasthan, was cremated on Saturday after his family members and local residents agreed to the assurances given by the government.

The priest's family members who earlier refused to cremate the body were satisfied with compensation of ₹10 lakh, a contractual job for a dependent and a house under Indira Awas Yojna. Also, to fulfil their demands the government removed a local revenue officer, an SHO and the local police station in-charge was also transferred.

Earlier Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders sat on a dharna with other residents at Bukna village demanding justice for the victim. The BJP formed a three-member committee which looked into the issue and stepped up their attack against the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the same.

According to police, out of the five men who were allegedly involved in the attack on the priest, one has been arrested and another has been detained so far.

Vaishnav allegedly tried to stop the attempted encroachment over the temple land when he was set on fire by the accused. He was admitted in a critical condition to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

"If we sit with the body for more days, then it will be said that politics is being done over a dead body. Therefore, it has been decided to cremate the body. A child from the aggrieved family will be provided with a job on a contractual basis, a house will be built (for the family) and the government will pay them a compensation of Rs 10 lakh," BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Kirodi Lal Meena said on Saturday, Indian Express reported.

