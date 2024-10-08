image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Empowering The Conscious Consumer: The Impact of Singapores Guidelines on Beverage Choices

Image Credit: Prashant Desai/LinkedIn

Conscious Consumer
The Logical Indian Crew

Empowering The Conscious Consumer: The Impact of Singapore's Guidelines on Beverage Choices

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  8 Oct 2024 8:54 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Exploring the implications of high sugar content in Smoodh Lassi and how Singapore's stringent Nutri-Grade guidelines can inspire healthier choices for families.

In recent discussions about consumer health and nutrition, a notable advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan promoting Smoodh Lassi has sparked controversy. The ad, which appeared in a major Indian newspaper, lacked essential nutritional information, raising concerns among health-conscious consumers.

The Singapore Test: A Benchmark for Health

Drawing a parallel with Singapore's stringent Nutri-Grade guidelines, the critique highlights how different countries approach food advertising and health. Singapore has implemented a robust system that categorizes beverages based on their sugar content, assigning grades from A to D. This system is designed to combat rising diabetes rates by clearly labeling products and restricting the advertising of those high in sugar.

Under Singapore's regulations, beverages graded C (8% sugar) and D (12% sugar) face significant restrictions. Notably, products graded D cannot be advertised at all. In contrast, the Smoodh Lassi contains a staggering 24.1 grams of sugar per 180 ml packet, equating to approximately 13.4% sugar content—well above the threshold that would prohibit advertising in Singapore.

Implications for Indian Consumers

The critique emphasizes that while India may not have similar regulatory frameworks in place, consumers can still adopt a proactive approach to nutrition. By checking nutritional labels and avoiding products with excessive sugar, families can make informed choices that prioritize health. The article urges parents to scrutinize what they feed their children, suggesting that if a product is deemed unhealthy in a country like Singapore, it should be equally concerning in India.

A Call for Change

The overarching message is clear: consumers are encouraged to take charge of their dietary choices. By applying Singapore's Nutri-Grade principles at home—checking labels and avoiding high-sugar products—families can foster healthier eating habits. The campaign advocates for a collective shift towards better nutrition, urging consumers to make every home a "Singapore" in terms of health consciousness.

As the conversation around food marketing and health continues to evolve, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency in food advertising and the role consumers play in demanding better standards.

Mr. Prashant Desai, initially shared his insights on this topic through his LinkedIn post. His post highlighted the concerning sugar content in products like Smoodh Lassi and drew attention to the need for greater consumer awareness regarding nutritional information. Inspired by his commitment to promoting healthier choices, we decided to cover this important content in our publication to help spread awareness and encourage families to make informed dietary decisions. By sharing this information, we hope to empower consumers to scrutinize product labels and prioritize their health, just as Mr. Desai advocates in his journey towards better living.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Sugar content in beverages
Health-conscious consumer choices
Varun Dhawan
Smoodh Lassi controversy

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick