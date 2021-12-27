All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttarakhand: Over 20 Dalit Students Boycott Meals Cooked By Woman From Upper Caste

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Caste Discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand: Over 20 Dalit Students Boycott Meals Cooked By Woman From Upper Caste

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Uttarakhand,  27 Dec 2021 7:51 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Earlier, upper-caste students from the govt school in Champawat district had refused to eat the food cooked by a Dalit woman, Sunita Devi, who was hired on December 13. Soon after, Devi was sacked from her post, with the state's education department listing procedural lapses in her appointment.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a sudden turn of events, more than 20 Dalit students studying at a government school in Uttarakhand's Champawat district boycotted the mid-day meals cooked by an upper-caste woman. The incident took place after a cook belonging to the Scheduled Castes community was recently fired.

Earlier, students from the upper caste community had refused to eat the food cooked by the Dalit woman, Sunita Devi, who was hired on December 13. The students opted to bring home-cooked meals for lunch instead of eating meals cooked by Sunita Devi.

Devi was sacked from her post on December 21, with the state's education department listing procedural lapses in her appointment. As a sign of protest, the Dalit students resorted to such an act.

"When the midday meal was served, 23 Dalit students refused to eat the food cooked by the upper caste bhojanmata (cook)," said Prem Singh, Principal of the Government Inter College of Sukhidhang, reported Hindustan Times.

"They said if upper-caste students boycott the food cooked by a Dalit bhojanmata, they will boycott the meal cooked by the upper caste woman," he added.

Matter Resolved

Reports have, however, stated that the conflict between the two groups has been resolved after a discussion.

Champawat District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said that an inquiry had been initiated and the reports on the incident are expected to be in by a week.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said his outfit will gherao Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami if the Dalit woman was not re-instated.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: Upper Caste Students Boycott Midday Meal Cooked By Dalit Woman

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Uttarakhand 
Dalit students 
Mid Day Meal 
Upper Caste 
Caste Discrimination 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X