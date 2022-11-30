Known as Karnataka's second capital, Belagavi is well-known for its weaving industry, foundry cluster products, and primarily automotive replacement parts. The region has seen several successful industrialists who have contributed to the economic development of the state.

However, with the ongoing territorial conflict between Karnataka and Maharashtra, industrialists in Belagavi have threatened to relocate to Maharashtra and Goa if their complaints are not resolved.

Reason For Unrest

Udhyam Bhag, an industrial district in the Belagavi South Assembly Seat, houses hundreds of industrial units. Yet, residents claim that the area struggles with unreliable electricity and water supplies, bad roads, and inefficient administrative work that has led to several backlogs.

Moreover, in the recently concluded meeting of all significant industrialists by the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI), a consensus was made regarding shifting their operations to the industry-friendly regions of Maharashtra and Goa. The reason was Karnataka government's consistent apathy towards the region and no mention of Belagavi in the newly announced development projects in the state.

The local industrial organisations are angry with the state government for their condescending treatment of Belagavi and have reiterated that Maharashtra is encouraging Belagavi industrialists to invest there. According to Parshuram Dage, former president of North Karnataka Weavers Forum, around 1500-1800 weaving units recently shifted to Shinnoli in Maharashtra, 13 kilometres from Belagavi, where they were provided with a more financially and business-friendly administration than Karnataka, reported Hindustan Times. They also have favourable power pricing, bank loans, and interest rates, and promise a tax credit and reduced land prices. Additionally, the Goa government attracted business owners from Belagavi, offering them single-window clearance and other advantages.

Karnataka-Maharashtra Dispute

The long-running conflict between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the Belagavi district, or Belgaum district as Maharashtra prefers to name it, is again in the news as industry organisations express their unhappiness with the current Karnataka Government. The area is currently in Karnataka but has been historically claimed by Maharashtra since its reorganisation in 1956.

To analyse the situation, the central government established the Mahajan Committee in 1966, with members from both sides, including Maharashtra and the former Mysore state. The committee, in 1967, suggested giving Maharashtra several villages in the Karwar, Haliyal, and Suparna talukas of Karnataka while leaving Belagavi with the southern state.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that the states should settle the matter through discussion and that the language criterion should not be considered as it could lead to more concrete issues. The recent retaliation by industrialists in Belagavi can reignite this historical dispute.

