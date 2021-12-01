Mahindra Becomes Only Indian Company To Enter Dow Jones Sustainability Index List

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is the first Indian 'Automobile and Components' company to enter the World Index list of companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM.

It's the first global index to track corporates' environmental, social, and governance sustainability efforts. If a company's scores are in the top 10% of its industry globally, it is included in the World Index. As reported by Live Mint, out of the five Indian companies featured in the World Index this year, two of them were run by the Mahindra Group.

Good to begin the weekend with gratitude; gratitude to the team that has taken us to this milestone… https://t.co/ANJUpFvXKC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 27, 2021

Sustainability: The Way Forward

Potential investments are now based on ESG criteria to see how advanced companies are when it comes to sustainable development. Environment, Social and Governance criteria are a set of standards that investors look into before making investments in a company. Environment criteria examine how a company is responsible for protecting the environment.

Social criteria examines how a company manages its employees, customers and all other people associated with it. Governance criteria examine a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights. Those companies which follow all the ESG criteria have a future in the business industry because sustainable development has become the need of time.

M&M and ESG Criteria

The Hindu Business Line reported the inclusion of Mahindra Group in these Indices is a recognition of its leadership in the ESG domain. The company has committed to be a carbon-neutral one by 2040. Mahindra says that it is the first company in the world to commit to doubling energy productivity and the first company in India to use an internal carbon price to drive climate investments, says Mint. The company has also committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and is striding forward.





