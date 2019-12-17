Awareness

Bollywood Extends Support To Jamia And AMU, Calls Out Colleagues For Staying Quiet

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 17th, 2019 / 3:10 PM

Image Credits: Mid Day, Hindustan Times, Outlook

As protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act intensified, Assam and the North-Eastern states spearheaded the movement with New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University joining hands with these states and standing in solidarity.

Over the weekend, students of Jamia and AMU were brutally attacked by the police, who stormed into their hostels and beat them up. In Jamia, the police barged into the library and released tear gas inside.

The situation is grim, with a number of students from both the institutions severely injured. The whole country is protesting against the violent clampdown on students who were peacefully protesting.

The Bollywood film fraternity also came out in support of the students and raised their voice against the injustice. Actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi and many others came out in support of the students:

https://twitter.com/humasqureshi/status/1206786845910155264

Actors Call Out Colleagues

While voices were raised in support, many called out colleagues who had chosen not to speak up. Actress Sayani Gupta was the first to bring the issue to the fore, followed by actor Ali Fazal.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana decided to speak up and voiced their opinions on Twitter after the backlash they faced for not doing so earlier.

https://twitter.com/vickykaushal09/status/1206608718508515328?s=20

https://twitter.com/ayushmannk/status/1206561046351302658?s=20

While netizens are calling out a number of celebrities for staying quiet on a national issue, it is important that we recognize those who are speaking up.

Contributors

Written by : Akanksha Saxena (Intern)

Edited by : Sumanti Sen

