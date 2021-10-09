What Does GI Tag Mean For Dalle Khursani, One Of World's Spiciest Chillies?

You might have heard of the Bhut Jolokia (ghost pepper) or the geographical indicator (GI)-tagged king chilli . But have you heard of Dalle Khursani? Grown and cultivated in the hilly districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal and Sikkim and the hilly parts of Nepal (known as Akbaray Khorshani there) it owes its name to its shape (Dalle in Nepali means round). Last year, Dalle Khursani got a GI tag for Sikkim. However, since it is also grown in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the tag was also extended to cover these two districts, thanks to the efforts of a few individuals.

A certificate by the registrar of Geographical Indications on September 14, 2021, included Sikkim, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong.

कृषि उत्पादों को मिली नई पहचान!



🔸Ginger from Mizoram

🔸Cucumber from Nagaland

🔸Red Cherry Pepper from Sikkim & West Bengal get Geographical Indication (GI) Tag



GI Tag to these nutritionally high value produce will enable farmers reach diverse markets & increase their incomes pic.twitter.com/l3HWVXaBSQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2021





















It forms a part of the staple diet of the people of the region. On the Scoville Heat Units (a measurement of spiciness or heat of chillies), it ranges between 1,00,000 to 3,50,000— similar to its Mexican counterpart, the Habanero chillies. The king chilly on the other hand has a Scoville rating of 330,000-1,000,000 SHU.

Dalle Khurshani is packed with nutrients and vitamins A, E, and C, along with potassium and a variety of anti-oxidants. About 100gm of the red hot cherry pepper has five times more Vitamin C than an orange. It fetches about ₹ 400 per kg in the local market today.

Part Of Folklore

In many cultures, food is interwoven into folklores. Similarly, there are many folklores associated with Dalle Khurshani. In folk remedies, it is recommended for cleaning wounds for gangrene and open sores.

Surprisingly, it has been shown that daily consumption of Dalle does not aggravate or cause stomach ulcers but in fact, they have a preventative effect, as stomach ulcers are mostly caused by bacteria and the antibacterial action of the pepper kills such bacteria.

Research into the genetic line of the Dalle Khurshani was commissioned by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration that is tasked with looking into the administration of the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.



"We proved among the two varieties in existence of the Dalle (earth facing and sky facing) sky facing is more primitive to the Himalayan belt of Darjeeling and Kalimpong than the earth facing dalle but the commercial importance is lesser due to its size," said Swastika Gurung, MD and PhD research scholar biotechnology at Department of Sikkim State Council of Science and Technology.

"Earthfacing Dalle is bigger in size and rounder and when bottled appears plumper and is a little less spicy than sky facing which is why they are commercially viable," she added.

How Will The Tag Benefit Farmers?

Indraman Gurung, a Dalle farmer from Peshok, said that the GI tag has given an identity to farmers like him. Gurung used to work at Pesok Tea Garden before. However, like many tea gardens in the Darjeeling region, the tea estate shut down. Not the one to sit and complain, Gurung began growing Dalle and tomato on the land of the tea estate. The bet paid off well it brought in more money than the daily wage he was being paid at the tea garden. "We will now be known as Dalle farmers and that gives us immense pride," shared Gurung.



"Like with Darjeeling tea, Dalle Khurshani will now become synonymous with Darjeeling. Farmers from other states and districts cannot sell their produce as Dalle and will therefore grant them protection. It will be intrinsically linked with our identity. The tag will open up more markets for the farmers," said Vikram Rai, an assistant professor at St Joseph's College, Darjeeling, and a member of the Darjeeling Free Society.

The team that worked to get the GI tag extended include:



Swastika Gurung ( MD, Darjeeling Free Society)

Mahadev Chettri ( Scientific Research Officer, Horticulture Department GTA, Dungra Busty, Kalimpong)

Dr. MP Lama ( Senior Professor, JNU, Delhi)

Dr. Eklabya Sharma( VC, TERAI University, Delhi)

Dr. Umesh Thapa ( Senior Professor, Kalyani University, Kolkata)

Dr. Vimal Khawas ( Associate Professor, SU, Gangtok)

Dr. Sudarshan Raj Tamang ( Asst. Prof, SU, Gangtok)

RP Gurung ( Director, North Eastern Regional Agriculture Marketing Corporation Ltd, Sikkim)

Amir Lohar ( Judicial Magistrate, Mushuridabad)

Amrit Cintury( Advocate, Supreme Court, Delhi)

Bobita Lama ( Advocate, Kurseong Court)

Vikram Rai ( Assistant Professor, St. Joseph College, Darjeeling)

Swaraj Thapa ( Social Activist, Darjeeling)

