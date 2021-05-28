'If Laws Can Be Made During Pandemic, Why Can't They Be Repealed?': Protesting Farm Leader At Delhi Border

If laws can be made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, why cannot they be repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday, May 26. He said that farmers camping at Delhi's borders will leave only after the contentious farm laws are withdrawn, reported The New Indian Express.

Tikait's statement came on the day the protesting farmers observed black day to mark six months of their agitation. Scores of farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been encamped at Delhi's border points since November. The protesting farmers have also demanded that a new law be passed guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

As a part of the black day demonstrations, groups of protesters converged at the UP Gate on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and burnt an effigy symbolising the Centre. "The movement will continue for a long time. If laws can be made during the COVID-19 pandemic, then why cannot they be repealed during the pandemic," Tikait, the BKU national spokesperson, said, reported Mid-Day.

He said that the government has been trying to crush the agitation but farmers would not return home till the farm laws are repealed and a new law guaranteeing MSP for crops is passed.

