All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Connectivity! Remote Chhattisgarh Village To Get First Road Since Indias Independence

Image Credits: Maxpixel, Maxpixel (Representational)

Adivasi Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Connectivity! Remote Chhattisgarh Village To Get First Road Since India's Independence

Navneet Nishant

Writer: Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Navneet Nishant

Remote Intern

I am a Media Student currently pursuing Master's in Mass Communication From Central University Of Jharkhand, I have done my previous internship In Jharkhand state livelihood promotion society as KMC intern.

See article by Navneet Nishant

Chhattisgarh,  16 Jan 2023 11:33 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The village is 140 kilometres from the Balrampur district, and many residents have yet to even visit the district office there because they have to go through Jharkhand to visit other places in Chhattisgarh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

While India has completed seventy-five years since its independence, a lot has changed and developed in the different strata of society. Yet, few people are still alienated from India's socio-political milieu.

For the first time since India's Independence, the Chhattisgarh government has started building roads in Pudaang village to connect it with the rest of the state. The 2,200 or so Pudaang tribe members will be able to utilise all government programmes and services such as education, ration, healthcare and other facilities, thanks to the road that is currently under development.

Connectivity To Rest Of The State

The village is 140 kilometres from the Balrampur district, and many residents have yet to even visit the district office there because they have to go through Jharkhand to get to Chhattisgarh. Even the election team needs to use a helicopter to get here.

A government official, as per a report by The Indian Express, said, "People here had to face major inconvenience in case of a medical emergency, due to the poor road connectivity of the village." They added that the road will help local children to get access to colleges. Without a road, residents had to trek to Bhutahi, another village, to obtain rations. However, the district government will begin providing rations to this area after the road is built.

Due to its distant location and surrounding forests and valleys, building a road through the Pudang village is a difficult task.

Further Development In Area

The area, which was formerly a Maoist stronghold, has seen no Maoist activity in the last four years, and with four police camps set there to keep an eye on Maoist activity, development work is gradually taking up.

A proposal to build a paddy procurement centre in this location has also been sent. Previously, farmers in this area had to sell their paddy at the Samari paddy procurement centre. The village will soon receive electric poles after previously using solely solar lights.

Also Read: Path-Breaking Initiative! These Tribal Women In Chhattisgarh Operate Eatery In Maoist-Affected District

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Navneet Nishant
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Chhattisgarh 
Road construction 
Development work 
Election 
Healthcare 
Education 
Rural Development. 
Maosit 

Must Reads

Over 60 Indian Airports To Get Uniform Security Under Centre's UDAN Scheme
Pen Mightier Than Rifles! 6 Surrendered Maoists To Prepare For Class 10th Exams In Chhattisgarh
'Survival Of Richest': Over 40% Of India's Wealth Owned By 1% Of Population; Bottom 50% Accounted For 3%
Over 39,000 Pre-Primary Students In Ludhiana Government Schools To Get Uniforms
Similar Posts
Stupendous! Know-How These Organisations Are Transforming Lives Of A Tribal Group In Assam
Adivasi Rights

Stupendous! Know-How These Organisations Are Transforming Lives Of A Tribal Group In Assam

The Logical Indian Crew
Alarming! Over 25% Of Adivasi People In Jharkhand Are Facing Food Insecurity, Reveals Survey
Adivasi Rights

Alarming! Over 25% Of Adivasi People In Jharkhand Are Facing Food Insecurity, Reveals Survey

Ronit Kumar Singh
Four Tribal Communities To Receive Training To Operate Hydropower Plant In Andhra Pradesh
Adivasi Rights

Four Tribal Communities To Receive Training To Operate Hydropower Plant In Andhra Pradesh

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh Tribal Mans Body Preserved For 2 Yrs, Kept As Evidence Of Fake Encounter
Adivasi Rights

Chhattisgarh Tribal Man's Body Preserved For 2 Yrs, Kept As Evidence Of Fake Encounter

The Logical Indian Crew
The Nowhere People: Past, Present and Future Of Adivasis Displaced By Salwa Judum
Adivasi Rights

The Nowhere People: Past, Present and Future Of Adivasis Displaced By Salwa Judum

Prateek Talukdar

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X