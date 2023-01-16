Towards Connectivity! Remote Chhattisgarh Village To Get First Road Since India's Independence

While India has completed seventy-five years since its independence, a lot has changed and developed in the different strata of society. Yet, few people are still alienated from India's socio-political milieu.

For the first time since India's Independence, the Chhattisgarh government has started building roads in Pudaang village to connect it with the rest of the state. The 2,200 or so Pudaang tribe members will be able to utilise all government programmes and services such as education, ration, healthcare and other facilities, thanks to the road that is currently under development.

Connectivity To Rest Of The State

The village is 140 kilometres from the Balrampur district, and many residents have yet to even visit the district office there because they have to go through Jharkhand to get to Chhattisgarh. Even the election team needs to use a helicopter to get here.

A government official, as per a report by The Indian Express, said, "People here had to face major inconvenience in case of a medical emergency, due to the poor road connectivity of the village." They added that the road will help local children to get access to colleges. Without a road, residents had to trek to Bhutahi, another village, to obtain rations. However, the district government will begin providing rations to this area after the road is built.

Due to its distant location and surrounding forests and valleys, building a road through the Pudang village is a difficult task.

Further Development In Area

The area, which was formerly a Maoist stronghold, has seen no Maoist activity in the last four years, and with four police camps set there to keep an eye on Maoist activity, development work is gradually taking up.

A proposal to build a paddy procurement centre in this location has also been sent. Previously, farmers in this area had to sell their paddy at the Samari paddy procurement centre. The village will soon receive electric poles after previously using solely solar lights.



