Chhattisgarh Tribal Woman Shot Dead In 'Maoist Encounter', Family Alleges Sexual Assault By Police

A 24-year-old tribal woman was shot dead by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Gumalnar village of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on May 31. In an official statement, DRG said the woman was gunned down in an encounter between the force and the Maoists.

The police said they had received a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in the area, and the woman was killed in cross-firing. They later recovered arms and ammunition, a bag and other weapons from her. She was a member of Platoon No 16 and had a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head, the police added.

However, the family says otherwise. According to the deceased's mother, a few female constables picked up the woman from her house on May 30, in the wee hours, while she was asleep.

The family ran behind the police vehicle to stop their daughter's arrest. When the family approached the police the next day, they were directed to go to Geedam tehsil of Dantewada, where they were informed about their daughter's death in the encounter.

In a complaint filed to the station-in-charge, the family has named seven DRG personnel who allegedly took the woman with them. The mother also alleged sexual assault, saying that her body was mutilated when they received it.

The Sarpanch, who supported the family's claims, said that the entire village was witness to the incident. "She was to get married in June. She had been involved with Maoists around five years ago but had returned home a couple of years back. There were no weapons in their house, and she did not carry any on her either," The Indian Express quoted the Sarpanch as saying.

As of now, an FIR has not been filed.

In response to multiple statements, a senior police official said the family and villagers had all attended a meeting on June 4, called by Maoists. They have been forced to stage protests against the police personnel, the official added.

Also Read: Uttarakhand's Sex Ratio At Birth Worst In Country, Over 7% Decline In 15 Years: NITI Aayog's SDG Index