Zoho Corporation, a global provider of cloud-based business software, on Tuesday, May 11, announced that the company is currently facilitating 30,000 meals everyday but will be ramping up to provide 1,00,000 meals to help the marginalised communities tide over the crisis.

"We are now serving 30,000 meals a day and trying to ramp up to 100,000 meals a day because the demand is high, particularly with the full lockdown which impacts the poor the hardest. Our employees and volunteers deserve huge praise. Thank you Folded hands," tweeted Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho.

Last month, the company had restarted its community kitchen to serve meals to the needy in rural areas of Chennai, Tensaki, and Theni in Tamil Nadu. Vembu has shared that they were kickstarting the initiative by providing 6,000 meals per day and would be doubling soon.

However, under the given circumstances, the company has decided to scale the quantity. The step assumes special significance at a time when the state is under complete lockdown and the poor remains the worst-affected. Recently, the company also conducted a free-vaccination camp in the Madurai.

Tamil Nadu has been reporting a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, it reported 29,272 fresh infections and 298 fatalities, according to Economic Times.

