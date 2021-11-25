Sweden's First Female Prime Minister Resigns Just 7 Hours After Appointment​

Just a few hours after becoming the first female prime minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson handed in her resignation from her post on Wednesday, November 24, amid a budget defeat in the Parliament, with her coalition partner the Greens opting to leave the two-party minority government.

Meanwhile, Andersson's official resignation came in just seven-and-a-half hours after she was voted Sweden's first female prime minister.

Why Andersson Handed In Her Resignation Early

Andersson resigned after her Green allies left the government and her budget got knocked back. The earlier-mentioned budget proposal was disapproved in favour of one which was presented by the Opposition, which had the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats with the third-biggest Sweedish party rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

Meanwhile, the new government's budget proposal was denied in favour of the one presented by the Opposition. The house voted 154-143 in favour of the Opposition's proposed budget.

Andersson, 54, who is the leader of the Social Democratic Party, decided that the best decision at this point was to step down from her post.

'It's About Respect'

"For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy," Andersson was quoted as saying by a Hindustan Times report.

However, the former finance minister of Sweden also informed the parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen that she remains interested in spearheading a Social Democratic one-party government.

Even after the Green Party's decision to not support Andersson's government, it is widely reported that the party is still prepared to stand behind her in a new vote to pick a prime minister.

However, the Greens did state that it was in their best interests to pull support for Andersson after the parliamentary budget defeat.

