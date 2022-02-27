Hundreds Killed, Thousand Fled To Neighbouring Countries Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the war has resulted in over a hundred civilian casualties and tens of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries, including Poland. The invasion has adversely affected Ukraine and has caused severe destruction as Russia bombarded through missiles and trespasses through tankers.

Long Waiting Queues On Borders

Since the past three days of the Russian invasion, tens of thousands of Ukrainians carrying children and luggage rushed to Poland and other countries by crossing the border. The borders faced 24 hours long waiting queue, as at least 1,50,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries, reported

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, some walked for miles in the middle of the night, while others fled by train, car, or bus, forming miles-long lines at border crossings. As the shattered city of Ukraine declared an emergency, primarily women and children crossed into Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia as Russian missiles battered the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Men Barred From Leaving Ukraine

The government ordered men of the country to stay and battle with Russia. Ukraine notified the nation on late Thursday that men between 18 and 60 have been barred from leaving the country under martial law. Some men diverged from their wives and children while attempting to board trains to flee, while others were apprehended at the border. The Ukrainian kids are left on their own or with their relatives, as many wives of Ukrainian men return to them to fight for the country and be patriotic citizens.

Hundreds Killed So Far

Ukraine claims hundreds of people have been killed so far in Russia's invasion, with fighting raging across the country and Russian forces advancing on Kyiv, the country's capital, reported Al Jazeera. Russian President Vladimir Putin commanded a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, striking multiple cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling and attacking by land and sea.

According to Health Minister Viktor Liashko, 198 Ukrainians, including three children, were killed during the Russian invasion. He added 1,115 adults 33 children wounded later on his Facebook page, adding the Ukrainian officials mentioned more than 3,500 deaths of Russian soldiers as well.

The UN said late Saturday that it had confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties from the fighting, including at least 64 deaths. But, the clash of records of the Ukrainian Health Minister states that 198 people have been killed. More than a thousand others have been wounded in the Russian attacks, and the UN stated that "real figures are considerably higher," as the actual numerical value isn't confirmed yet.

Ukrainians Escaped As Refugees

According to the UN, approximately 1,00,000 Ukrainians have already been displaced due to the Russian invasion, and that number could eventually rise to 1 to 5 million. The international community is preparing to meet their humanitarian needs — albeit perhaps too slowly.

The influx of refugees is expected to increase in the coming days as Russian ground forces advance on major cities, including Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, with a population of 3 million people. As the sunset on the third day of Russia's offensive, missiles rained down on population centres.

Amnesty International granted a warning that another escalation of the armed conflict in Ukraine will have devastating outcomes for human rights in the region, menacing civilian lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, causing acute food shortages and potentially causing mass displacement.

Standard Living Threatened

Economic and social rights have already been jeopardised. Stepping for essential foods and goods, including medical supplies, threatens Ukrainians' right to healthcare and a decent standard of living. This threat is especially felt by the elderly, the very young, and those with low incomes. Schools have been closed intermittently over the last two weeks due to security concerns affecting the right to an education. In Russia, the trouble has depreciated, and prices have risen.

