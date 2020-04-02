World Affairs

Coronavirus Outbreak: Philippine President Gives Order To 'Shoot Dead' Lockdown Violators

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 2 April 2020 2:03 PM GMT
Image Credits: President Rodrigo Roa Duterte

The President’s orders came shortly after protests in a slum community in capital Manila accusing the government of failing to provide food aid to the poor.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, April 1, ordered police officers to shoot those who violate the strict quarantine imposed in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is getting worse. So once again I'm telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen," Duterte said. "My orders to the police and military ... if there is trouble and there's an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead."

"Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you," he added.

The President's orders came shortly after protests in a slum community in capital Manila accusing the government of failing to provide food aid to the poor. Nearly a dozen people were arrested for holding the protest, reported The Telegraph.

The country has reported 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases. Except for three cases, all were reported in the last three weeks alone and currently, cases are being reported in hundreds daily.

Human rights defenders and civil groups have denounced Duterte's remarks. Since Wednesday night, the hashtag #OustDuterte (expel Duterte) has also been trending on social media.

"We are seriously alarmed that the President's words will translate to worse and more brutal forms of human rights violations, repression, and State violence in the days to come," The New Indian Express quoted human rights organization, Karapatan, as saying.

