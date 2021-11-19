Disturbing! Deforestation In Amazon Forests On 15-Year-High

Brazil's space research agency (Inpe) reported that deforestation in the world's largest rainforest increased by over 22 per cent in 2020-21. The rainforest lost 13,235 square kilometres, the highest in 15 years, after 2006 when 14,286 square kilometres of forest area was cut. The rainforest is home to more than three million species of flora and fauna and over a million indigenous people. Brazil's Amazon rainforest is often regarded as an essential carbon store and contributes significantly to bringing down global warming.

Brazil Pledged £14bn For The Environment

Brazil was among several other nations that undertook to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 in the recently held COP 26 Climate Summit. The South-American country pledged £14bn of public and private funds. A fraction of the total amount will be allocated to the developing countries to restore damaged land, tackle wildfires and support indigenous communities. International News media BBC quoted the Environment Minister Joaquim Leite said the data represents a "challenge" and said: "We have to be more forceful concerning these crimes". However, he further added that the data does not represent the situation of the last few months.

President Bolsonaro:'90% Of Amazon Forest Preserved'

Deforestation has considerably increased under President Jair Bolsonaro, who has often encouraged agriculture and mining activities in the region. Moreover, the President has often had clashes with Inpe, and has accused the latter of diminishing Brazil's reputation globally. Investigations have previously reported a direct link between the increasing deforestation and supply chains.

While on tour to Dubai, President Bolsonaro told the investors that it was unfair to attack Brazil for reports on deforestation. He had also added that nearly 90 per cent of the total forest is still preserved. More often than not, Brazil has promoted development in the rainforest while belittling environmental concerns.

