Caste discrimination
Does This Video Show A Muslim Army in Kerela? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Does This Video Show A Muslim Army in Kerela? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Kerala,  8 April 2022 10:21 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-08T17:19:35+05:30check update history

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The video depicts a marching procession of the Popular Front of India, on the occasion of the political outfit's foundation day, February 17, 2020

A video of a marching procession has gone viral across social media. Social media users have alleged that the viral video shows a "Muslim army" marching through the streets of Kerala. Similar claims have gone viral in previous instances showing the Indian Union Muslim League members as a part of a 'Muslim army'.

Claim:

The video shows a procession with people dressed in military outfits marching along to a beat. The people in blue uniforms seem to be carrying a banner with texts on it, and shouts of 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest) can be heard in the video.

A Twitter user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption that reads, "You would be wrong to think that this is Pakistan or Afghanistan. This is the Unity March of the SDPI - Kerala unit. Fearing your life? You should".


The claim of the viral video reads: "Muslim Private Army marching in Kerala. Left front government is a silent spectator.👺 Where is the nation heading? Do you shiver or rage watching this video? "God Save Bharat".

The video is viral across Facebook as well, with a similar caption.

This claim indicates that the video depicts an army comprised entirely of Muslims marching through Kerala, which is portrayed as a threat to Hindus.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is from 2020.

We observed the video closely and noted that a banner is displayed in the video's opening shots. After identifying the keyframe, we conducted a reverse image search.

Image Credit: Facebook

The reverse image search led us to this article by Coastaldigest.com, which talked about the Unity March organized by the Popular Front of India. We conducted a keyword search for the terms 'Unity March' and 'Popular Front of India'.

We came across videos that provide more context to the viral video. These videos uploaded by the Popular Front of India show the members of the party marching in blue uniforms. The banner displays the following text in Malayalam, "Popular Front of India Unity March."

Popular Front of India was established in February 2007 and is a cadre-based mass organization. It is the parent organization of the Social Democratic Party of India and has a student outfit, Campus Front of India.

The party has been heavily criticized by right-wing Hindu outfits and members of the BJP government. As per this Quint article, there has been a rising outcry demanding a ban on PFI.

After a further search on Popular Front's YouTube channel, we video a found which was uploaded to the channel on February 24, 2020. The video shows several instances which are present in the viral video.

Image Credit: YouTube


Conclusion:

To sum it up, the viral post claims that the procession in the video is a Muslim Private Army marching in Kerala. On the contrary, the video depicts a marching procession of the Popular Front of India on the occasion of the political outfit's foundation day, February 17, 2020.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did This Ruler Defeat Aurangzeb Three Times? No, Viral Posts are Misleading!

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Kerala 
Muslim 
Army 
Viral 
Popular Front of India 

