Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Employment Scheme For Urban Poor Who Lost Jobs Due To COVID

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Welfare Schemes
Writer: Neelima Mishra

Tamil Nadu To Roll Out Employment Scheme For Urban Poor Who Lost Jobs Due To COVID

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Tamil Nadu,  15 Oct 2021 6:01 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-15T12:52:24+05:30check update history

Editor: Madhusree Goswami 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

The objective of the programme is to provide employment to the urban poor, who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee headed by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan had also recommended that the Tamil Nadu government start an employment scheme in urban areas in the wake of the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu will implement an urban employment scheme along the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a cost of ₹100 crore to improve the livelihood of urban poor. The state government has issued orders in this regard.

The objective of the programme is to provide employment to the urban poor, who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee headed by former RBI Governor C Rangarajan had also recommended that the Tamil Nadu government start an employment scheme in urban areas in the wake of the pandemic.

Areas Where Pilot Project Will Be Implemented

The scheme will be implemented in two zones in the Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in 14 municipal corporations, one municipality each in seven regions and one town panchayat each in 37 districts on a pilot basis.

"In the current year, it will be implemented in two zones in Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in other Municipal Corporations, one municipality each in under the seven Regional Directorate of Municipal Administration and one town panchayat each in 37 districts," The Hindu quoted Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru as saying to the Assembly earlier.

Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupur, Salem, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Erode, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Hosur and Avadi in the Chennai city suburbs are among the municipal corporations selected for the pilot project.

One municipality each from Chengalpattu near Chennai city, Vellore, Salem, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Madurai and Tirunelveli have also been selected for the pilot project.

The 37 town panchayats where the scheme will be implemented are Uthiramerur (Kancheepuram), Edaikazhinadu (Chengalpattu), Podhaturpet (Tiruvallur), Pallikonda (Vellore), Alangayam (Tirupattur), Nemili (Ranipet), Polur (Tiruvannamalai), Kambainallur (Dharmapuri), Nagojanahalli (Krishnagiri), Kadayampatty (Salem), R. Pudupatty (Namakkal), Jambai (Erode), Komaralingam (Tiruppur), Vettaikaranpudur (Coimbatore), Devarshola (the Nilgiris), Killai (Cuddalore), Ananthapuram (Villupuram), Vadakkanandal (Kallakurichi), Perumagalur (Thanjavur), Keezhvelur (Nagapattinam), Manalmedu (Mayiladuthurai), Kodaracheri (Tiruvarur),Pullampadi (Tiruchi), Kurumbalur (Perambalur), Varadharajanpet (Ariyalur), Keeramangalam (Pudukkottai), Thadicombu (Dindigul), P.J. Cholapuram (Karur), Alanganallur (Madurai), Mallanginar (Virudhunagar), C. Pudupatti (Theni), Nerkuppai (Sivaganga), R.S. Mangalam (Ramanathapuram), Panagudi (Tirunelveli), Sundarapandiapuram (Tenkasi), Authoor (Thoothukudi) and Killiyur (Kanniyakumari).

In his speech, Nehru highlighted that the urban population in Tamil Nadu was growing fast and it would reach 60 per cent of the total population by 2036. A total of 4 crore people are now living in urban areas, accounting for 53 per cent of the total population.

What's In It For Women?

Women will receive at least 50 per cent of total person-days under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme, according to another order released earlier, besides ensuring equal wages for women and men for the unskilled and semiskilled workers.

Also Read:Only 1.91 Of 5 Lakh Tonne Waste Mined In Two Years, Land Reclamation Targets Missed By Union Territories

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
Tamil Nadu 
Urban employment scheme 
C Rangarajan 
Equal Pay 

