Government Upgrades 2 Lakh Anganwadis To New Generation 'Saksham Anganwadis'

Acknowledging the significance of Nari Shakti, the Government of India has transformed the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development and launched new schemes. Saksham Anganwadi, Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya, the three schemes, have been recently launched to benefit women and children. The Ministry of Finance has released a press release about the decision.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded to a new generation, 'Saksham Anganwadis'.

What Are Saksham Anganwadis?

Saksham Anganwadis is a new generation of anganwadis that aims to upgrade anganwadis with better infrastructure and audio-visual aids.

They are also powered by clean energy and thus provide a conducive environment for early child development. The outlay for Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 in 2022-23 Budget Estimate is Rs. 20,263 crores. The scheme will hail a transformative change in the welfare, safety, and security of women and children of the nation.

Other Schemes

In its press release, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has implemented schemes for addressing malnutrition concerns and empowering, developing, and protecting women and children. The schemes are Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

Mission Poshan 2.0 is an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme that seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. It will also promote nutrition awareness and good eating habits for sustainable health and well-being and address nutrition-related deficiencies through critical strategies.

Mission Shakti aims unified citizen-centric lifecycle support for women through integrated care, safety, protection, rehabilitation and empowerment to liberate women as they progress through various stages of life.

It has two sub-schemes, 'Sambal' and 'Samarthya'. Sambal is for the safety and security of women, and Samarthya is for the empowerment of women.

Mission Vatsalya aims to secure a happy and healthy childhood for children in India and foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronised ecosystem for children's development. The components under it are statutory bodies, service delivery structures, institutional care services, non-institutional community-based care, emergency outreach services, training and capacity building.

