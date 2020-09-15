Rs 90,048 Allocated For Defence Upgradation In 2020-21: Report

The government has allocated ₹90,048 crores for capital acquisition (modernization) of the armed forces under Defence Service Estimates in 2020-21, an increase of over ₹9,000 crores from last year's allocations.

The total amount allocated for modernisation, from procurement of new equipment to upgrading of existing equipment and systems is 27.87 per cent of the Defence Services Estimates, reported The Economic Times.

The Minister of State Defence, Shripad Naik disclosed the amount while replying to the questions of Rajya Sabha MPs P Bhattacharya and Vijay Pal Singh Tomar on Monday.

According to the media reports, these projects are under progress as per the approved capital acquisition plan and in terms of the extant defence procurement procedure.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is said to be concluded on October 1 without a day off, attended for four hours regularly adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Also Read: 'I Have Blood On My Hands': Sacked Facebook Employee Makes Biggest Revelations About India, Five Other Countries