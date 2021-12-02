All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For All Govt College Students

Photo Credit: Facebook

Welfare Schemes
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For All Govt College Students

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Punjab,  2 Dec 2021 12:29 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Scholarship will be given to the student who does not receive any other financial aid or Scholarship from any different scheme, organization, or venture.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Punjab Cabinet on December 1 approved the implementation of the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme aiming to benefit government college students of the state. The Scheme will help bright students from the general category. The Government has directed an annual implication of Rs 36.05 crore for the Scholarship. The initiative aims to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio in government colleges, which is very low.

Scheme Will Benefit Only Students Of Govt Colleges

As per reports in the Indian Express, Scheme will benefit only the students of government college scholarship amount shall be equal and limited to the concession in terms of percentage in fee being charged by the universities. Students obtaining marks over 60 per cent but less than 70 per cent will be given concession in university fees equivalent to 70 per cent. Furthermore, students obtaining marks over 70 per cent but less than 80 per cent will be given a concession of 80 per cent. Meanwhile, students obtaining marks more than 80 per cent but less than 90 per cent will be given a concession of 90 per cent, and students obtaining marks more than 90 per cent but less than 100 per cent will be given a concession of 100 per cent.

Criteria Of Beneficiaries

The Scholarship will be given to the student who does not receive any other financial aid or Scholarship from any different scheme, organization, or venture. If the student is receiving any scholarship/ monetary help from the avenues mentioned above, the sum is more than that of the state or centre Scholarship. Then only the difference will be paid to the student.

Also Read: Jazz Icon Josephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman To Enter France's Pantheon

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Scholarship scheme 
Punjab government 
Government college 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X