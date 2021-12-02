Punjab Cabinet Approves Scholarship Scheme For All Govt College Students

Punjab Cabinet on December 1 approved the implementation of the Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme aiming to benefit government college students of the state. The Scheme will help bright students from the general category. The Government has directed an annual implication of Rs 36.05 crore for the Scholarship. The initiative aims to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio in government colleges, which is very low.

Scheme Will Benefit Only Students Of Govt Colleges

As per reports in the Indian Express, Scheme will benefit only the students of government college scholarship amount shall be equal and limited to the concession in terms of percentage in fee being charged by the universities. Students obtaining marks over 60 per cent but less than 70 per cent will be given concession in university fees equivalent to 70 per cent. Furthermore, students obtaining marks over 70 per cent but less than 80 per cent will be given a concession of 80 per cent. Meanwhile, students obtaining marks more than 80 per cent but less than 90 per cent will be given a concession of 90 per cent, and students obtaining marks more than 90 per cent but less than 100 per cent will be given a concession of 100 per cent.

Criteria Of Beneficiaries

The Scholarship will be given to the student who does not receive any other financial aid or Scholarship from any different scheme, organization, or venture. If the student is receiving any scholarship/ monetary help from the avenues mentioned above, the sum is more than that of the state or centre Scholarship. Then only the difference will be paid to the student.

