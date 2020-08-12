Gujarat: Govt To Allocate 10 New Schools In Tribal Areas To Cater To 4,000 Children

On the occasion of World Tribal Day on Sunday, August 9, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dedicated six government schools in tribal-dominated regions and laid the foundation stone for four others. These schools will benefit over 4,500 students, the Chief Minister's Office said in an official release.

World Tribal Day, popularly known as the International Day of the World's Indigenous people, is celebrated across the world on August 9 to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world's indigenous population. The same was celebrated at 28 places of 14 districts in Gujarat by the state government on Sunday.

CM Rupani dedicated the newly built schools through videoconferencing that was also attended by tribal development ministers Ganpat Vasava and Ramanlal Patkar and senior tribal development officials.

According to the release, the total cost of schools, hostels, and sports complex is Rs 136.40 crore. Through video conference, the CM e-launched model schools, girls hostels, Eklavya Residential School Complex and Sports Complex at a total cost of Rs. 71-Cr at Danta in Banaskantha, Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha, Shamlaji in Aravalli, Dediyapada in Narmada and Ghoghamba in Panchmahal district. The release said that these facilities would benefit around 2,700 tribal students.

Furthermore, the CM also performed e-bhoomipoojan of Schools and Residential School Complex to be built at a total cost of Rs. 65-Cr at Bodeli and Naswadi in Chhota Udaipur, which would benefit 1860 tribal students.

Furthermore, the state government has also spend Rs 1,00,956 crore under the Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana for the development of tribals in the state, the CM said. In addition, the government has also announced an assistance of Rs 35,000 for the tribal population to build a house in their native place.