Maharashtra: Free Blood For Patients At Govt Hospitals From December 12

The Maharastra government has planned to provide free blood to patients at all government hospitals from December 12, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Thursday.

Besides, the facility can also be availed at hospitals run by civic bodies and the ones attached to medical colleges in the state. This includes 36 district hospitals, 200 sub-district hospitals, 350 regional hospitals, 5,000 primary health centres, 1,800 sub-centres.

Tope said the proposed initiative would be implemented under the National Health Mission. The Minister made the announcement after donating blood along with a party colleague and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, The Free Press Journal reported.

This comes in the wake of depleting stock of blood, majorly because of people avoiding the places of donation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the inconvenience caused to patients who are in need.

The hospitals will not charge the processing fee of Rs 800 to patients which earlier used to b imposed on those needing blood. A special blood donation drive is going to be organised in the state from December 13 to 20, to celebrate NCP leader Sharad Pawar's 80th birthday which falls on December 12, Tope added.

Observing that the current supply of the blood would last five to six days, Tope appealed to the citizens to come forward and donate blood needed in the current time of crisis.

