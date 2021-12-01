Rajasthan Govt Introduces 'Back To Work' Scheme For Women Who Left Jobs Due To Family Issues

The Government of Rajasthan has launched the 'Back to Work' Scheme for all women who have had to quit their jobs due to family-related problems. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot officially announced the Scheme's launch during the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the Budget 2021-22 on November 30.

Priority To Widows, Abandoned Women, Divorced & Victim Of Violence

The Scheme aims to provide jobs to 15,000 women with the help of the private sector in the next three years. Priority will be given to widows, victims of violence, women who have been abandoned.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, women who will not be able to go to the workplace will be provided with the opportunity to work from home. The facility of a single-window system will be developed to provide employment opportunities to women willing to join employment through the Directorate of Women's Empowerment and CSR organization. Furthermore, skill training will also be given through Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

Organization To Re-Skill/Up-Skill The Target Women

The above-mentioned Scheme is set to be implemented as a pilot project, with all eligible categories of women being able to apply on the portal. A CSR organization has been deployed to connect the registered women with employment in the private sector based on the category wise database. It will also provide training for re-skilling/up-skilling to the targeted category of women. Furthermore, a committee will also be formed for monitoring to make sure the effective implementation of the Scheme, the release added.

