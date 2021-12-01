All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Rajasthan Govt Introduces Back To Work Scheme For Women Who Left Jobs Due To Family Issues

Photo Credit: Facebook and Pexels

Welfare Schemes
The Logical Indian Crew

Rajasthan Govt Introduces 'Back To Work' Scheme For Women Who Left Jobs Due To Family Issues

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Rajasthan,  1 Dec 2021 8:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Scheme is set to be implemented as a pilot project, with all eligible categories of women being able to apply on the portal.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Government of Rajasthan has launched the 'Back to Work' Scheme for all women who have had to quit their jobs due to family-related problems. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot officially announced the Scheme's launch during the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill for the Budget 2021-22 on November 30.

Priority To Widows, Abandoned Women, Divorced & Victim Of Violence

The Scheme aims to provide jobs to 15,000 women with the help of the private sector in the next three years. Priority will be given to widows, victims of violence, women who have been abandoned.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, women who will not be able to go to the workplace will be provided with the opportunity to work from home. The facility of a single-window system will be developed to provide employment opportunities to women willing to join employment through the Directorate of Women's Empowerment and CSR organization. Furthermore, skill training will also be given through Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

Organization To Re-Skill/Up-Skill The Target Women

The above-mentioned Scheme is set to be implemented as a pilot project, with all eligible categories of women being able to apply on the portal. A CSR organization has been deployed to connect the registered women with employment in the private sector based on the category wise database. It will also provide training for re-skilling/up-skilling to the targeted category of women. Furthermore, a committee will also be formed for monitoring to make sure the effective implementation of the Scheme, the release added.

Also Read: India Offers Support To Africa To Help Fight COVID Omicron Variant Outbreak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Employment for women 
Rajasthan Government 
15000 women 
Back to Work 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X