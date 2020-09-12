Welfare Schemes

Andhra Pradesh To Provide 'Nine Hours Of Free Power' To Farmers Through Direct Cash Transfer System

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   12 Sep 2020 4:23 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh To Provide Nine Hours Of Free Power To Farmers Through Direct Cash Transfer System

Credits: IndiaToday

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, September 10, confirmed the provision of free power for nine hours to the farm sector during day time through direct cash transfer of the bill amount.

The money will be directly credited into the farmers' bank accounts by the government for the power consumed by them, and they will further pay the bills directly to the distribution companies (DISCOMs). No diversion of money will take place.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ajeya Kallam said that this step would be a source of encouragement and give a sense of feeling that the farmers have been paying for the power consumed, reported The Indian Express.

Responding to farmer unions' doubts over the smart electricity meters, Kallam added that smart meters have advantages. The load on transformers can be determined with the installation of smart meters and sub-stations can adjust to the requirements.

The farmers do not need to pay any additional amount for the smart meters or the electricity direct cash transfer scheme.

"No problems will be raised by using 7.5 HP or 10 HP motors and they will be regularised. Discoms will bear the cost even if the meters are short-circuited, damaged. or stolen. Discoms will bear the cost of the mechanism of reading meters. All unauthorised motors will be regularised," Kallam as quoted.

In addition, if there is a delay in the payment, power will not be disconnected. The tenant farmers won't be having any problem with this scheme. Further, a single farmer can have any number of connections without any limit, and the farmers with more number of connections will not be considered as corporate farmers as they are defined based on company act.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

