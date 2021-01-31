Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival: Senior ITBP Officials, Ladakh MP Participate In Ceremony

The first-ever Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports and Youth Festival 2021 was flagged off on January 18 at Nimoo Sangam in Ladakh. The fest is organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with the Department of Tourism. The flag-off ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament (MP), Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The participants were seen walking past the 'Chadar Trek' in Ladakh. A series of snow-based activities have been scheduled for the next 13 days. The winter sports festival will end on January 30.