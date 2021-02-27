Yudh Abhyas: India, US Carry Out Military Exercises In Rajasthan

The exercise started on February 8 and ended on Sunday, February 21.

In the video, the soldiers holding rifles and performing drills on the field can be seen.

Around 250 soldiers from each side participated in the 16th edition of Indo-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'. In the two-week exercise, the Indian and the US armies carried out war-fighting drills in a combined operational environment and exchange expertise on conventional, unconventional and hybrid threats.