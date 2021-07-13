YouTuber Karl Rock Blacklisted From India, Govt Cites 'Visa Violation': All We Know So Far

YouTuber Karl Rock, who has been barred from entry in India since last October, had violated the terms of his visa, the Union Home Ministry said on July 10. Karl has appealed to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Indian government in a video. He was seen saying he misses his family and has been going through “separation trauma.” The Logical Indian’s Puran Choudhary brings you the details.



