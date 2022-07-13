All section
Youth Power: How Over 170 Organisations Are Working As One To Empower India

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati  (Video Journalist) 

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

India,  13 July 2022 8:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

The #vartaLeap Coalition is a cross-sectoral grouping of youth-engaging organisations from the development sector, government, media, educational institutions, and UN Agencies who seek to create a movement towards a new norm. With the mission, ‘Every Youth a Jagrik, Every Space Nurturing Jagriks’, the vartaLeap Coalition and ComMutiny - the Youth Collective is working towards shifting norms to bring youth-centric development out of the margins and into the mainstream.

Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
