The Logical Indian Crew
Youngster From Bhagalpur Manufactures Unique Bike, Will Cover 150 Km For 15 Rupees
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Bihar, 20 Sep 2022 8:15 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Rajaram, a 16-year-old inhabitant of Salempur Saini, Kahalgaon in the district, has created an amazing invention. A motorcycle he created has a battery that can travel 150 kilometres on a single charge. Additionally, it just cost 15 to 20 rupees. It simply requires two hours of charging. With the exception of the trunk, the motorcycle includes several features. According to what he said, the motorcycle won't start until the rider puts on the helmet and it won't drive forward if a person has ingested alcohol as well. Ram has assembled the motorcycle by balancing the unwanted objects. Rajaram, a bright young inventor, has created numerous inventions prior to this.
