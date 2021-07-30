Videos

Young Girl In Uttar Pradesh Was Killed By Her Own Family For Wearing Jeans

Navya Singh (Senior Video Journalist) 
Uttar Pradesh   |   30 July 2021 7:23 AM GMT
Editor : Kishan Rao A S | Creatives : Navya Singh
A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district was killed by her family members for wearing jeans. The girl's family had a problem with her 'lifestyle'.

The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story.

