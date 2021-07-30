Young Girl In Uttar Pradesh Was Killed By Her Own Family For Wearing Jeans
Uttar Pradesh | 30 July 2021 7:23 AM GMT
|
A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district was killed by her family members for wearing jeans. The girl's family had a problem with her 'lifestyle'.
A 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district was killed by her family members for wearing jeans. The girl's family had a problem with her 'lifestyle'.
The Logical Indian's Navya Singh brings you this story.
Next Story